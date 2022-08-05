See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Xero restructures Asia Pacific as NZ MD leaves

Staff reporters
Fri, 05 Aug 2022

Xero's much-loved MD Craig Hudson is exiting as the company moves to an Asia-Pacific leadership structure.
Xero's much-loved MD Craig Hudson is exiting as the company moves to an Asia-Pacific leadership structure.
Staff reporters
Fri, 05 Aug 2022
Xero said its New Zealand and Pacific Islands managing director of five-and-a-half years, Craig Hudson, will leave the company in October.The accounting software company is restructuring its Asia Pacific operations into a regional team, promoting Australian managing director Joseph Lyons to Asia Pacific managing director with three country managers reporting to him.Lyons joined Xero in 2019, initially in a sales role, and was appointed Australian managing director in July last year.Bridget Snelling, who joined Xero in January 2021 as its NZ mar...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Cars
Toyota NZ has large jump in profit and revenue
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

The company put the large increases down to increased consumer demand due to the borders being closed.

Law & Regulation
NZ RegCo questions independence of NZAI board candidates
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

The market regulator wants to see an assessment as to whether the proposed directors can be considered independent of the largest shareholder. 

Primary Sector
Bubs' bonanza: Fonterra and A2 Milk miss the boat
Rebecca Howard | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

Bubs filed its application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 17, immediately after the FDA announced "increased flexibilities".

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.