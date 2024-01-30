Menu
Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director

Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director
Justin Mowday. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Advisory firm Accenture has appointed advertising supremo Justin Mowday as its New Zealand managing director as the group looks to combine consultancy work with creative services.Starting his role in March, Mowday will report to Peter Burns, market unit leader for Accenture Australia and NZ.Mowday joined Accenture in 2021 to set up the group’s creative arm, Accenture Song, in NZ, creating a new agency, The Monkeys Aotearoa, as the firm began its push into the ad sector.Since then, The Monkeys has picked up major clients, including AS...
