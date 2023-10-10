Menu
Allied Press journalists strike

Allied Press journalists strike
Otago Daily Times building in Dunedin. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
Union members at Allied Press have gone on strike after rejecting a pay deal from the newspaper publisher.E tū members working for the newspaper group, which owns the Otago Daily Times, have walked off the job today, in protest at their employer's latest offer.Allied Press has tabled a deal for union members, but the staff want a salary increase in line with inflation and the rest of the newspaper industry, E tū said. More than 40 staff have left the group's offices, including in Dunedin and Invercargill, for the day-long actio...
Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies

Labour commits to competition law review to give watchdog teeth to take on dominant firms.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:00pm
Markets

Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market

However, the operating environment is still presenting challenges.

Ella Somers 1:27pm
Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market
Markets

The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

NZX-listed automotive group on track for $50 million profit and NZX50, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:25pm
The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

