Deloitte hires Special Group's Patel

Priyanka Patel. (Image: Deloitte)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
Deloitte has poached Special Group’s business director Priyanka Patel as it looks to make inroads into the New Zealand creative industry.The advisory firm’s advertising arm Deloitte Digital Creative has appointed Patel as its new programme director. Patel arrives with a wealth of experience, having worked with clients including Kiwibank and Silver Fern Farms at Special. Earlier this month, Patel was named ANZ account lead of the year by industry magazine Campaign Asia.The senior hire comes as Deloitte looks to disrupt the creat...
