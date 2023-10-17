Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Government’s RNZ and TVNZ letters reveal financial strain

Government’s RNZ and TVNZ letters reveal financial strain
(Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
Newly published letters from the outgoing government to Radio New Zealand and TVNZ have revealed the extent of the financial challenges facing the two public media groups.Letters outlining the Labour government’s expectations for RNZ and TVNZ for the 2023/24 fiscal year, written by the outgoing broadcasting and media minister Willie Jackson and published by Treasury, underline a tough outlook for the public media entities.RNZ has forecast a “significant deficit” for the 2022/23 financial year, according to a letter from J...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil
Primary Sector

Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million.

Rebecca Howard 10:58am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Primary Sector

a2 Milk and Synlait head to arbitration after good faith talks hit stalemate

The milk partners are still at an impasse.

Staff reporters 9:10am
a2 Milk and Synlait head to arbitration after good faith talks hit stalemate

More Media

Low Sky TV rating makes it ripe for takeover – Forbar
Markets

Low Sky TV rating makes it ripe for takeover – Forbar

New Zealand market a good 'test bed' for English-speaking media.

Staff reporters 16 Oct 2023
Stuff quits social media platform X
News in Brief

Stuff quits social media platform X

Musk's operation 'diametrically opposed to our own values', NZ group says. 

Daniel Dunkley 13 Oct 2023
Sky reveals mystery bid talks
Markets

Sky reveals mystery bid talks

The mystery bid comes at the bottom of the market for media companies.

Daniel Dunkley 13 Oct 2023
MediaWorks reports $9.7m loss
News in Brief

MediaWorks reports $9.7m loss

Radio and outdoor advertising business MediaWorks has revealed a massive $110 million impairment following a net loss of almost $10m for its most recent financial year.The company’s financial statements for 2022 were finally released on Friday and provide one of the starkest illu...

Staff reporters 13 Oct 2023