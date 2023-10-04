Menu
Newshub to join Google News Showcase

Newshub journalists Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes. (Image: Newshub)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
Warner Bros Discovery’s Newshub has become the latest New Zealand publisher to join Google’s News Showcase platform. Warner Bros Discovery ANZ has agreed to share a selection of online news stories with the search engine giant in exchange for regular payments.Newshub joins most of the NZ news sector on the Google platform, which launched last year with seven publishers, including BusinessDesk.A host of other names including TVNZ, RNZ and NZME have since agreed deals with Google. The search engine group has now signed up 49 NZ p...
