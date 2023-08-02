Menu
RNZ review calls for shake-up of editorial after 'rogue' edits

An online editor at RNZ was accused of inserting pro-Kremlin views into agency stories.
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
Radio New Zealand’s news division is set for a major shake-up following a damning review of the broadcaster’s editorial processes.An external report into editorial standards at Radio NZ has called for an overhaul of the state media group’s news teams following the discovery of inappropriately-edited online stories in June.A three-person panel appointed by the state broadcaster has recommended 22 changes to RNZ’s editorial policies, including a merged radio and digital news operation, additional training for reporters, an...
The NZX50 remained steady as overseas markets get spooked
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was flat at 11,962.04, down 18.36 points or 0.15%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Economy

RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 3:40pm
Law & Regulation

Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm

The law has passed opposed by National and Act.

Ian Llewellyn 1:20pm
