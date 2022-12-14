TVNZ chair denies 'heads up' over ANZPM merger decision

TVNZ chairman Andy Coupe. (Image: Supplied)

TVNZ chair Andy Coupe has denied getting a “heads up” from ministers that the broadcaster’s merger with Radio New Zealand is set to be cancelled.In a select committee hearing this morning to review TVNZ and RNZ’s annual performances, National MP Melissa Lee asked Coupe whether the Ministry for Culture and Heritage had informed him that plans to form Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM) “were most likely off”.Asked whether he had received a tip-off from the ministry, Coupe replied, “No, we did not.&...