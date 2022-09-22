See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Widespread concerns over new public media entity

Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Widespread concerns over new public media entity
TVNZ has proposed a series of measures to safeguard the independence on the new public media entity. (Image: Getty)
Thu, 22 Sep 2022
Plans to create the new Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM) entity have sparked fears over a lack of editorial independence at TVNZ and RNZ, and concerns over competition in the wider sector. More than 800 submissions were received on the government’s Aotearoa NZ Public Media Bill, a law that will effectively merge TVNZ and RNZ under a new parent group, ANZPM, while keeping both brands. Organisations from across the media and beyond have had their say on the shape of the bill as it heads to the select committee stage. ...

