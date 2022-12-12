Menu
Mindful Money calls out fund managers for not upholding exclusions

Some controversial shares slip past exclusion lists when they're included in underlying funds within a portfolio. (Image: Unsplash)
Dan Brunskill
Mon, 12 Dec 2022
Ethical investment charity, Mindful Money, has written a letter to retail fund managers asking them to drop investments that don’t align with the ethics policies they claim to apply.Founder Barry Coates said exaggeration and misleading claims about ethical investments were still rife across New Zealand funds management. Mindful Money analysis of total KiwiSaver holdings found almost 7% was invested in companies that surveys have shown New Zealanders wanted to avoid.The plurality of these assets was invested in companies that test pro...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares fall ahead of big financial news week

Local investors are biding their time ahead of a massive financial news week.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Energy

Onslow pumped hydro decision delayed

The delay is not expected to materially impact the project’s work programme.

Ian Llewellyn 5:17pm
Economy

TWI changes show slow shift in trade patterns

Trade-weighted index change reflects small shifts in NZ trade.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00pm

