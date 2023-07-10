Menu
News in Brief

2degrees to shut down 3G service
2degrees chief executive Mark Callander said 3G had long been surpassed by the latest generations. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
2degrees will shut down its 3G service towards the end of 2025, following two other telcos who said they’ll do the same.The 3G network was put in place in 2009, with Spark and One New Zealand both previously saying they’ll also switch these off.2degrees chief executive Mark Callander said 3G had been a reliable technology, but the latest generations had long surpassed its capability.“It’s something that is happening around the globe, with telcos redeploying 3G spectrum for 5G purposes.” The company w...
Bloomberg

Millions of Chinese staying home shackle Southeast Asian growth

Visitor statistics suggest Southeast Asia’s economic recovery will be muted this year.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Finance

The proceedings would potentially cover hundreds of thousands of loans.

Rebecca Howard 10:50am
ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling
Markets

Purchase price funded through existing capital and bank facilities.

Staff reporters 10:42am
Infratil spends $258m for 80% of Hong Kong data firm