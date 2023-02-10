Menu
News in Brief

Airlines bring in firepower to get hydrogen off the ground

The Airbus ZeroE concept plane. (Image: Airbus)
Brent Melville
Fri, 10 Feb 2023
Airbus and Air New Zealand are teaming up with energy and tech companies to transition air power to green hydrogen.The hydrogen consortium, launched at Christchurch airport on Friday, aims to develop a 'hydrogen ecosystem' for NZ. Its first step will be to assess the local aviation market's projected hydrogen needs up to 2050. The second phase could see hydrogen aircraft test flights in NZ, in line with Air NZ's goal of flying its first commercial demonstrator flight in 2026 and begin replacing its Q300 turboprop fleet by 2...
Sport

Business of Sport: fan alert – sportswashing is starting to feel personal

Could Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund buy a slice of the All Blacks?

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Opinion

Bloomberg: When we'll know if rates have peaked

If NZ's central bank shrinks the size of its rate hikes, it’s a big deal.

Bloomberg 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Feb 10, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am