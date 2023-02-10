Airlines bring in firepower to get hydrogen off the ground

The Airbus ZeroE concept plane. (Image: Airbus)

Airbus and Air New Zealand are teaming up with energy and tech companies to transition air power to green hydrogen.The hydrogen consortium, launched at Christchurch airport on Friday, aims to develop a 'hydrogen ecosystem' for NZ. Its first step will be to assess the local aviation market's projected hydrogen needs up to 2050. The second phase could see hydrogen aircraft test flights in NZ, in line with Air NZ's goal of flying its first commercial demonstrator flight in 2026 and begin replacing its Q300 turboprop fleet by 2...