News in Brief

Airlines up to almost 98m seats, but flying less
Corporate travellers could be getting cheaper flights. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
Business and leisure travel is set to surpass pre-pandemic capacity levels this year, with more filled seats but fewer aircraft in the air, according to a report from one of the country's leading corporate booking agencies.In its latest quarterly global trends report for the final quarter of last year, FCM Consulting, the corporate travel arm of the Flight Centre Travel Group, is forecasting 97.9 million available flight seats for the first half of this year, up 3.5% on the first half of 2019, across 2.1m flights – a 5.6% drop on flig...
NZ sharemarket drifts down ahead of reporting season
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,872.33, down 79.84 points or 0.67%.

Graham Skellern 08 Feb 2024
Markets

Gentailers on notice over potential misuse of market power

Commerce Commission papers reveal what it really thinks about market misuse claims.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Feb 2024
Policy

'Easing the pressure': govt kills Auckland regional fuel tax

Wayne Brown says getting rid of the tax will mean cancelled projects.

Oliver Lewis 08 Feb 2024
