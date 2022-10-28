See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Apple of their eye: Rockit Global supreme winner at NZTE awards

Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Rockit is the world’s first miniature apple as recognised by the UN Economic Commission For Europe. (Image: Rockit)
Rockit is the world’s first miniature apple as recognised by the UN Economic Commission For Europe. (Image: Rockit)
Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Oct 2022
A Hawke's Bay horticulture company has been named as the supreme winner of the New Zealand International Business Awards 2022.Rockit Global, an apple company whose snack-sized apples are now sold in more than 30 countries and grown in 10, received the award in Auckland last night.Operating for more than 20 years, Rockit Global uses unique growing methods and technologies that are breaking new ground for their business and industry.As well as the supreme award, Rockit Global also won the category award for best large business. The judgi...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Oct 28, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Economy
Leading indicator points to easing inflation
Andy Fyers | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

The labour market is resolute and the economic outlook solid, despite inflation and low confidence.

Finance
57% of ANZ mortgage customers still to face rate shock
Jenny Ruth | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

ANZ now has a team closely monitoring customers for signs of financial stress.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.