Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Auckland insurance claims hit the 20,000 mark

Auckland insurance claims hit the 20,000 mark
Water damage is not covered under third party-only insurance. (Image: Getty Images)
Staff reporters
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
The Insurance Council says the Auckland floods of the past week are the biggest climate event to have ever hit the country, with more than 20,000 claims to date.While insurers were still collecting provisional claims data, it noted that given its experience of such events, the current numbers would rise dramatically. With more than 700 homes now rendered uninhabitable, council chief executive Tim Grafton said those owners holding house or contents insurance may be able to claim for temporary accommodation.Property owners who have taken out land...
Markets Market close

NZ dollar jumps almost one US cent following Fed hike

Will the Fed influence the RBNZ to also slow its rate hiking game down? Possibly – but possibly not.

Ella Somers 5:53pm
Economy

Construction activity falls for first time since 2020

Residential workloads fell in the last quarter of 2022.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Bloomberg

Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools and stop trains

As many as 475,000 union members are on strike.

Bloomberg 12:00pm