Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Auto Trader sold to Japanese buyer

Auto Trader sold to Japanese buyer
Optimus Group’s Darren Bowler. (Image: LinkedIn)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
Car website Auto Trader has been sold to Japanese automotive business Optimus Group, becoming the latest New Zealand media asset to change hands.Auto Trader Media Group will become part of the Tokyo stock exchange-listed group four years after Bauer Media sold it to management team Ross Logue and Richie East.The car marketplace started as Autotrader Buyers’ Guide magazine in 1981 before adding its online offering.In 2021, Auto Trader still published more than 28,000 print copies, but the title went digital-only to save costs one year late...
100 days and counting for 'hugely ambitious' plan
Policy

100 days and counting for 'hugely ambitious' plan

The list includes 49 actions.

Rebecca Howard 4:00pm
Economy

RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

The move was expected but the higher track is a surprise. 

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone
Economy

RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

The move was widely expected by the market. 

Rebecca Howard 2:12pm
RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone