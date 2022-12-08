Blackpearl shares drop a further 5% after NZ RegCo probe

Blackpearl CEO Nick Lissette. (Image: Blackpearl Group)

Shares in the newly listed business email platform provider Blackpearl Group fell almost 5% when the market opened this morning after a probe from NZ RegCo.The tech company was asked by NZ RegCo yesterday if it's still complying with the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) listing rules due to its share price plummeting 68% since it listed last Friday.NZ RegCo’s head of surveillance, Phil Solarz, wrote to the Blackpearl Group (BPG) yesterday asking the company to advise NZ RegCo whether it “continues to comply”.The request is...