News in Brief

Blackpearl shares drop a further 5% after NZ RegCo probe

Blackpearl CEO Nick Lissette. (Image: Blackpearl Group)
Staff reporters
Thu, 08 Dec 2022
Shares in the newly listed business email platform provider Blackpearl Group fell almost 5% when the market opened this morning after a probe from NZ RegCo.The tech company was asked by NZ RegCo yesterday if it's still complying with the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) listing rules due to its share price plummeting 68% since it listed last Friday.NZ RegCo’s head of surveillance, Phil Solarz, wrote to the Blackpearl Group (BPG) yesterday asking the company to advise NZ RegCo whether it “continues to comply”.The request is...
Services

Downer earnings overstated by up to $40m

The total impact was spread across the 2020 to 2023 financial years, the company says.

Dan Brunskill 1:15pm
Finance

Motu: govt's Warmer Homes delivers up to $7.49 for every $1

Motu’s study of the government’s warmer homes programme found it delivered significantly more than it cost as well as improving people’s wellbeing.

Jenny Ruth 11:00am
Markets

Strong bookings, cheaper fuel brighten Air NZ's outlook

The last six months of this calendar year are seeing Air NZ roar back to profitability.

Staff reporters 10:20am