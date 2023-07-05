Menu
Blis Technologies CEO resigns

Brian Watson has headed up the Dunedin NZX-listed probiotics company since 2016. (Image: Blis)
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
The chief executive of Blis Technologies has resigned.Brian Watson has headed up the Dunedin New Zealand stock exchange-listed probiotics company since 2016, after previously heading up roles at global dairy firm Fonterra.Blis Technologies chair Geoff Plunket said Watson’s leadership had spanned the company making its maiden profit in its 2019 financial year, the development of online sales channels, and strengthening the new product development pipeline, including opening new opportunities in skin care. “Brian has prepared the...
NZX50 lifts to a seven week high
Markets Market close

NZX50 lifts to a seven week high

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 2,002.46, up 22.12 points or 0.18%.

Graham Skellern 6:23pm

Nats say we train too few doctors and need a third medical school

Christopher Luxon will take a proposal for a third medical school to the election.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:23pm
Finance

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
