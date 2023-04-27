Menu
Blue Star eyes closing Masterton printing facility

The move is due to a gradual trend away from certain printed material, says Blue Star. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Blue Star Group is in talks with its 40 staff to close the Webstar Masterton printing facility, which is struggling to stay profitable. The company’s lease expires at the end of January next year, which triggered Blue Star to review whether to renew, reinvest in the business, or close the plant. The company said the reduced demand in some print categories, an increase in costs, and the environmental footprint of transporting goods from Masterton were main reasons behind the proposal to close.“In short, we have reached the...
Ongoing fall in inflation indicators
Economy charts

Ongoing fall in inflation indicators

Profit expectations took a further hit as the squeeze comes on the economy.

Staff reporters 3:05pm
Trade

Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations

A renewed focus on India by NZ's political parties is long overdue.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations
Politics

No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

The prime minister is promising a "no frills budget". 

Dileepa Fonseka 12:40pm
No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins