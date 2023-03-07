Chorus stops selling new copper connections in fibre areas

(Image: Chorus)

Chorus has announced a ‘stop-sell’ on new copper services, meaning no new copper connections will be available to anyone who has access to Chorus or local-provider fibre.This comes into effect immediately for ADSL and VDSL and on June 1 for voice.Chief customer officer Ed Hyde said Chorus leadership is aware that copper is the preferred option for some customers."But we want to emphasise that all the services available on copper are available on fibre,” he said.“The stop-sell will help us advance the copper withdraw...