Christchurch Airport names Justin Watson as new CEO

Justin Watson is the incoming CEO of Christchurch Airport. (Image: Christchurch Airport)

Christchurch Airport’s chief aeronautical and commercial officer is taking over the reins as chief executive from Jan 1.Justin Watson succeeds Malcolm Johns, who is leaving to become CEO of listed electricity generator-retailer, Genesis Energy.Director Sarah Ottrey, who chairs the board's people, safety and culture committee, said Watson grew up in Christchurch and previously worked for Tourism New Zealand, with a focus on trade and aviation.She said Watson had particular strengths and experience in “destination marketing, custo...