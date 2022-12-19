Menu
News in Brief

Christchurch Airport names Justin Watson as new CEO

Justin Watson is the incoming CEO of Christchurch Airport. (Image: Christchurch Airport)
Staff reporters
Mon, 19 Dec 2022
Christchurch Airport’s chief aeronautical and commercial officer is taking over the reins as chief executive from Jan 1.Justin Watson succeeds Malcolm Johns, who is leaving to become CEO of listed electricity generator-retailer, Genesis Energy.Director Sarah Ottrey, who chairs the board's people, safety and culture committee, said Watson grew up in Christchurch and previously worked for Tourism New Zealand, with a focus on trade and aviation.She said Watson had particular strengths and experience in “destination marketing, custo...
Markets Free market close

NZ shares fall on start of Christmas week

New Zealand's market is counting down the days till Christmas.

Ella Somers 19 Dec 2022
Listed Companies

Cannasouth and Eqalis' $48.8m 'merger' plans

Cannasouth says it will pay $48.8m for Equalis Pharmaceuticals but the market is lukewarm on the deal.

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2022
World

Bloomberg: The start of the AI revolution?

ChatGPT can solve all your problems and answer all your questions. 

Bloomberg 19 Dec 2022