Christchurch startup Partly raises $37m in funding round

Founder Levi Fawcett, a former Rocket Lab engineer, said the company is planning to double headcount in the next year. (Image: Partly)

Christchurch startup Partly has attracted massive investment from European venture capital investment company Octopus Ventures, the lead investor in its recent $37 million series A funding round.The series A attracted investors from across New Zealand, Australia and the US including Square Peg, Blackbird, Shasta Ventures, Ten13, Square co-founder Randy Reddig, Hillfarrance, Icehouse, and I2BF.Levi Fawcett, Partly founder and Rocket Lab alum, said the investment will be used to double headcount over the next year.“We’re looking for t...