Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Christchurch startup Partly raises $37m in funding round

Christchurch startup Partly raises $37m in funding round
Founder Levi Fawcett, a former Rocket Lab engineer, said the company is planning to double headcount in the next year. (Image: Partly)
Staff reporters
Tue, 13 Dec 2022
Christchurch startup Partly has attracted massive investment from European venture capital investment company Octopus Ventures, the lead investor in its recent $37 million series A funding round.The series A attracted investors from across New Zealand, Australia and the US including Square Peg, Blackbird, Shasta Ventures, Ten13, Square co-founder Randy Reddig, Hillfarrance, Icehouse, and I2BF.Levi Fawcett, Partly founder and Rocket Lab alum, said the investment will be used to double headcount over the next year.“We’re looking for t...
Markets Free market close

New Zealand’s market edges up ahead of US inflation data

NZ’s market edged up alongside cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge, which jumped almost 8% today.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Economy

Inflation grinch stalks Christmas as food prices rise faster

Decreasing demand and cooling global commodity prices may slow inflation next year, bank economists say.

Greg Hurrell 1:35pm
World

Money managers see global stocks recovering

A Bloomberg survey shows there's optimism for the year ahead, but some worries about stagflation.

Bloomberg 12:45pm