News in Brief

ComCom delays help scuttle Ngāi Tahu jet boat deal

Deal dead in the water: Ngāi Tahu has dropped its bid for KJet. (Image: BusinssDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
Ngāi Tahu Tourism has walked away from its offer for Queenstown jet-boating business KJet and the Time Tripper underwater experience on Lake Wakatipu from Kawarau Jet Services Holdings after an extended approval process from the competition regulator.The Commerce Commission has been reviewing Ngāi Tahu's clearance application since Aug 10 and had recently pushed back its final decision to March 26 next year. In October, the commission cited concerns about the competitive effects of the acquisition, given Ngāi Tahu's owner...
Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise
Sport

Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise

The private equity firm has upped its stake in NZR Commercial from 5.71% to 7.5%.

Staff reporters 3:30pm
Law & Regulation

Taranaki green hydrogen project 'back on track' after Greenpeace loses appeal

Expert panel granting fast-track consent did not make errors of law, the court ruled.

Greg Hurrell 3:30pm
Law & Regulation

Time running out for tech whiz to avoid bankruptcy

A ministerial award winner has until Feb 1 to pay his former landlord more than $40,000.

Oliver Lewis 1:54pm
