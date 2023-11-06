Menu
News in Brief

Contact wants to put bubbles into beer
Carbon dioxide has its uses. (Image: Contact)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
Contact Energy is seeking a partner to turn carbon dioxide from one of its geothermal power stations into a food-grade quality gas.The gentailer captures carbon dioxide (CO2) from its Ohaaki geothermal site near Taupo and is tendering for someone to help capture, clean and convert the gas so it’s safe to use in food and beverages.Contact believes the project could help fill a gap in the supply of CO2 which, among other things, is used to make beer.   Traditional sources have recently closed, causing a worldwide shortage of food-...
NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting

Mainfreight was weaker after Maersk's warning on Friday.

Staff reporters 6:00pm
Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

The lender has taken on more than 400 over the past two years.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit