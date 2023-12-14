Menu
Covid bump finally ends for government consulting spend-up

(Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
The proportion of operational spending on consultants and contractors as a proportion of public service workforce expenses fell dramatically in the three months to September.This was offset by continued rapid growth in the number of public servants employed – up by 1,100 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff, an increase of 1.8% in just one quarter.The workforce data, released by the Public Service Commission on Thursday, showed agencies spent $180 million in operational expenditure (Opex) and $89m in capital spending on contractors and consul...
Rate cuts might come sooner given weak economy
Economy

The economy contracted 0.3% quarter on quarter in 3Q.

Rebecca Howard 3:00pm

PEP-backed Jarden/BNZ tie-up hungry for more

The deal creates a trans-Tasman powerhouse financial services firm. 

Paul McBeth 2:30pm
Primary Sector

Milk production steady with fewer cows

The sector is producing more milk solids from fewer cows.

Rebecca Howard 2:15pm
