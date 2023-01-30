Delta heads to NZ

Image: GettyImages

US airline Delta says it will start a direct daily service between Los Angeles and Auckland with the first direct flight scheduled for Oct 30 on an Airbus A350-900.It's the first time Delta had offered a direct US service to New Zealand, which it said will complement its current operation from Sydney to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at 10 flights per week during the US summer months.It followed the launch of a seasonal service between Tahiti and LAX in December. The airline currently operated more than 150 daily flights from L...