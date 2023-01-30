Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Delta heads to NZ

Delta heads to NZ
Image: GettyImages
Staff reporters
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
US airline Delta says it will start a direct daily service between Los Angeles and Auckland with the first direct flight scheduled for Oct 30 on an Airbus A350-900.It's the first time Delta had offered a direct US service to New Zealand, which it said will complement its current operation from Sydney to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at 10 flights per week during the US summer months.It followed the launch of a seasonal service between Tahiti and LAX in December. The airline currently operated more than 150 daily flights from L...
Markets Market close

Impact of Friday's flooding felt on share market

The S&P/NZX 50 Index drifted in the afternoon and closed at 12,034.17, down 1.87 points or 0.02% after reaching an intraday high of 12,065.34.

Graham Skellern 30 Jan 2023
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 30 Jan 2023
Transport

An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

Continued near misses and maintenance troubles of the ageing Interislander fleet will push traffic to its competitor, at least until its new Hyundai-built ships arrive.

Brent Melville 30 Jan 2023