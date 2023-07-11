Menu
News in Brief

Electricity Authority has new chair
The electricity sector regulator has a new chair, Anna Kominik. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
Anna Kominik has been appointed the new chair of the Electricity Authority.She succeeds Nicola Crauford who has been chair since November 2020. The move will surprise some in the sector as many of the original appointments to the board had expired some time ago and some were expecting Crauford to be reappointed.Crauford had originally been appointed for a one-year term which expired in October 2021. Energy minister Megan Woods then extended her term until October 2022.At one point, four other board members were also sitting after thei...
