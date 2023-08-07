Menu
Fast-track consent process for up to 1,566MW of solar and wind projects

Nearly two million solar panels have so far been referred for consent. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
The government is putting three wind farms in the fast-track consent process.Ministers also highlighted the number of solar projects that had also been fast-tracked.The wind projects will be pushed through using the fast-track consent process initially set up as a temporary response to covid and then extended. It will become a permanent feature of the resource management reforms with the Natural and Built Environments legislation set to become law this month. The solar projects have all been referred for fast-track approval from 2021 under...
NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,934.24, down 8.96 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance

Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration

Administrators hope for better outcome than liquidation.

Riley Kennedy 6:25pm
Primary Sector

Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing

Bottom trawling is the industry's No 1 issue, but fixing it seems a tall order.

Jem Traylen 3:15pm
