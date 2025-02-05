Menu
News in Brief

Fintech Hnry launches in the UK

The software helps sole traders. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Feb 2025
Wellington-based fintech Hnry is launching in the UK, targeting four million sole traders.Founded in 2017, the move comes five years after it launched in Australia in 2020.Its combined Australasian market has grown by 58% over the past two years after its $35 million Series B raise in January 2023. Hnry’s UK launch aligns with the Government’s Making Tax Digital initiative, which requires self-employed individuals earning more than about $109,000 to maintain digital tax records and file tax returns using compatible software fro...
ComCom cold on Manawa takeover
Markets

Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
The Wall Street Journal

Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
