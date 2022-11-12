Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Fisher Funds gets OIO approval to buy Kiwi Wealth

Staff reporters
Sat, 12 Nov 2022
Fisher Funds has been given a green light from the Overseas Investment Office to buy Kiwi Wealth. The deal needed to clear foreign investment approval because Fisher Funds is 34% owned by US-based TA Associates. The remaining majority share is owned by the Toi Foundation, formerly the TSB Community Trust. Toi bought into Fisher Funds in 2013 and gained full control in 2017 when it brought in TA Associates as a co-owner.In August, Kiwi Group Holdings announced Fisher Funds would buy Kiwi Wealth for $310 million and integrate the busine...
Investments Free

Money Answers: how do you craft a stellar CV and cover letter?

Recruiters may rely on a computer algorithm to help them cull CVs.

Frances Cook 6:00am
World

Musk warns Twitter bankruptcy possible

Elon Musk returns to one of his key motivational tools for employees: dire warnings of financial disaster.  

Bloomberg 5:00am
Immigration

Immigration chaos does real harm to real people

There's no evidence to support the theory that high demand broke immigration's platform.

Iain MacLeod 5:00am