Fisher Funds gets OIO approval to buy Kiwi Wealth

Staff reporters

Fisher Funds has been given a green light from the Overseas Investment Office to buy Kiwi Wealth. The deal needed to clear foreign investment approval because Fisher Funds is 34% owned by US-based TA Associates. The remaining majority share is owned by the Toi Foundation, formerly the TSB Community Trust. Toi bought into Fisher Funds in 2013 and gained full control in 2017 when it brought in TA Associates as a co-owner.In August, Kiwi Group Holdings announced Fisher Funds would buy Kiwi Wealth for $310 million and integrate the busine...