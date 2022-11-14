Menu
FTA upgrade boosts ties with ASEAN

Rebecca Howard
Mon, 14 Nov 2022
Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, announced a new free trade agreement (FTA) upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia. “The upgrade to AANZFTA further boosts our already significant economic and trading ties with ASEAN, cutting red tape and costs on businesses and providing greater economic security to New Zealanders,” she said. AANZFTA is a deal that established the ASEAN-Australia-NZ free trade agreement.ASEAN includes Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar...
FTX crypto collapse: just another bubble

The collapse of crypto empire FTX has all the hallmarks of similar implosions in the world of real money.

Bloomberg 12:30pm
Credit crises lurk everywhere in emerging markets

First, it was Chinese developers. Now other markets in Asia are experiencing stress.

Bloomberg 12:15pm
Trevor McKewen: Does NZ Rugby have the same courage as the Black Ferns?

NZ Rugby has the country's most marketable athlete in Ruby Tui.

Trevor McKewen 11:35am