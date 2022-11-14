FTA upgrade boosts ties with ASEAN

Rebecca Howard

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, announced a new free trade agreement (FTA) upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia. “The upgrade to AANZFTA further boosts our already significant economic and trading ties with ASEAN, cutting red tape and costs on businesses and providing greater economic security to New Zealanders,” she said. AANZFTA is a deal that established the ASEAN-Australia-NZ free trade agreement.ASEAN includes Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar...