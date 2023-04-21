Menu
News in Brief

Fulton Hogan granted $215,000 to reduce asphalt production emissions

Fulton Hogan's national environment and sustainability manager, Dale Eastham. (Image: LinkedIn)
Staff reporters
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
Fulton Hogan has received a $215,000 grant from the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry (GIDI) fund towards decarbonising its asphalt production.The civil construction company will use the grant to part-fund the retrofitting of its Christchurch asphalt plant. Fulton Hogan estimates that will save around 277 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.The retrofit involves installing a foaming bitumen bar to replace the current hot-mix production with a warm-mix method.Conventional hot-mix asphalt is usually produced at temperatures up to 200&...
