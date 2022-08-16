See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Government chips in $6m for joint NZ-German research into 'green' hydrogen

Greg Hurrell
Tue, 16 Aug 2022

The government is contributing $6 million to fund three green hydrogen research projects in collaboration with Germany.New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is using money from the Catalyst Fund, which is aimed at developing international partnerships for NZ scientific research. An equivalent German fund will finance German green hydrogen research projects.As part of the agreement, NZ research teams will gain access to European green hydrogen research facilities and expertise.Research, science and innov...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Mercury shares fall 3% after release of full year result
Ella Somers | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Energy retailer Mercury was down but NZ's index still managed to end the day in the green ahead of the Reserve Bank of NZ's monetary policy announcement tomorrow.

Primary Sector
Chinese whispers: no foot-and-mouth in NZ, says MPI and ag sector
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

MPI and ag sector representatives shoot down rumours that China has imposed any restrictions. 

Markets FREE
FMA outfoxes dodgy financial advice provider
Ella Somers | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

The FMA said the interim order was necessary to prevent Wisdom House Investment Partners and owner Yuen Pok Loo from causing harm through “dishonest and misleading” activities.

Sponsored
Huge demand for warehouses drives industrial property investment

FortHill industrial property fund set to reach half billion dollar milestone

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.