News in Brief

Govt throws $5m lifeline to salvage Ruapehu ski season

(Image: RAL)
Staff reporters
Mon, 26 Jun 2023
Regional development minister Kiri Allan says the government will stump up as much as $5 million to the liquidators of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) to ensure the North Island ski season goes ahead.She also said a third party had expressed an interest in taking over the ski fields.The lifeline follows last Tuesday's watershed meeting where two ownership proposals were effectively stalemated, and RAL was subsequently put into liquidation.Allan said without the money RAL would not have been able to operate.“We’ve always been committe...
NZ sharemarket dips as global uncertainty intensifies
Markets Market close

 The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed on 11,638.68, down 98.86 points.

Graham Skellern 26 Jun 2023
Property

Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line

New city developments are driving rentals but making life tough for lower-grade offices.

Brent Melville 26 Jun 2023
Finance

Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over property deal goes to trial

The dispute relates to rental income.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jun 2023
