News in Brief

Hipkins gets a formal welcome to China

The PM's plane and the backup. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 26 Jun 2023
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been greeted by a procession of soldiers as he landed in Beijing for a trip he says is important to New Zealand’s economic future.Hipkins landed in China just after 10pm on Sunday night (2am NZ time) and was greeted by China’s vice minister of foreign affairs Ma Zhaoxu, China’s ambassador to NZ Wang Xiaolong and NZ’s ambassador to China Grahame Morton.The Chinese government rolled out the red carpet for Hipkins in a well-rehearsed display of military precision.In remarks to media at a bri...
Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line
Property

New city developments are driving rentals but making life tough for lower-grade offices.

Brent Melville 2:08pm
Finance

Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over property deal goes to trial

The dispute relates to rental income.

Riley Kennedy 1:11pm
Opinion

Bloomberg: Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor

Public reaction shows Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
