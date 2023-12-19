Menu
News in Brief

Hotel revenues rise in lead-up to peak season

Forward bookings have hoteliers hopeful of a strong summer. (Image: New Zealand Herald)
Staff reporters
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
Hotel revenue per room is higher than before the pandemic and has soared from last year. And while hotel owners can look forward to a better summer, in one key centre there’s increased competition for guests among upscale properties.Revenue per available room (Revpar) for the main New Zealand hotels in November was 14% up on last year but still only 1% up on the same period in 2019, according to data reported by Hotel Data New Zealand (HDNZ), released by Horwath HTL.But only hotels in Christchurch, Taupō/Hawke’s Bay and the Nelson/M...
