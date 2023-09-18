Menu
Huntly power station unit could be back in action in January

The unit at the Huntly power station hasn't been operating since June 30. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
Genesis Energy now hopes its Huntly Unit 5 plant will start generating again at the end of January.The company had feared the gas-fired 400-megawatt (MW) unit would be out until May, costing $20 million to $30m, net of insurance payments.In an update on Monday, it said it now expected the financial impact to be $25m after successful negotiations with third parties to accelerate a return to service, subject to any material adverse events or unforeseen logistical or supply chain delays.The combined-cycle gas plant broke down on June 30, increasin...
NZ market edges up while shares in Synlait Milk drop almost 10%
Markets Market close

NZ market edges up while shares in Synlait Milk drop almost 10%

Synlait's shares fell 9.4% by the end of the day.

Staff reporters 5:59pm
Primary Sector

Synlait disputes a2 Milk's right to cancel exclusivity as share price slumps

The shares touched a record low of $1.20.

Rebecca Howard 3:38pm
Markets

SkyCity-Macquarie parking court case kicks off

The dispute has seen SkyCity pay a Macquarie subsidiary millions already. 

Victoria Young 12:30pm
