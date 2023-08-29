Menu
JCDecaux hires New Zealand GM

Phil Eastwood. (Image: LinkedIn)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
Outdoor advertising giant JCDecaux has hired experienced industry figure Phil Eastwood as its New Zealand general manager.Eastwood, a former executive at APN Outdoor and oOoh! Media, replaces long-serving former NZ country head Mike Watkins, who stepped down earlier this month.Sources said that Watkins, who had been in charge since 2016, left with three other executives as the French group reduced costs at its NZ division.JCDecaux’s ANZ chief operating officer, Andrew Hines, said Eastwood’s hire would bring a “proven track rec...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 29, 2023
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

Markets

Manawa chief David Prentice to leave next week

The board agreed to the short notice. 

Staff reporters 9:10am
Bloomberg

Fortescue Iron Ore chief Hick exits as China woes hit profit

Her resignation was a “mutual decision between Fiona and the board” on Sunday.

Bloomberg 9:00am
