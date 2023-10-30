Menu
Kiwisaver funds leech $2b on global turmoil

New Zealanders' retirement funds shrank this past quarter. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
KiwiSaver investors shed $2 billion to funds under management of $96.3b during the three months to September, as average multisector funds produced negative returns for the quarter.While Conservative funds held out better against their more aggressive peers, it still wasn't good news for retirement nest eggs, as markets fell on the back of higher global interest rates, repricing in bond markets and geopolitical issues, including Middle East tension and higher oil prices.Morningstar's quarterly report shows average returns from multisect...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 30, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 30, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout

Global telcos have been overhauling their operations in the face of soft demand.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's My Way is not exactly the corporate way

Luxon has been singing Frank Sinatra all week.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
