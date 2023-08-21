Menu
News in Brief

National plans to fund cancer drugs by scrapping pharmacy subsidy

National leader Christopher Luxon. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
The National party is pledging to fund 13 new cancer treatments through drug-buying agency Pharmac, ring-fencing $280 million over four years by scrapping the relatively new $5 pharmacy prescription subsidy. Leader Christopher Luxon said lifting New Zealand’s game on cancer will be a priority for a government he leads, with more than 10,000 dying each from the disease every year. Treatments will be available to all patients with clinical need, as assessed by their doctors.“Despite the hard work and dedication of New Zealand&rsq...
Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits
Bloomberg

Qantas financially gained by retaining credits, the suit claims.

Bloomberg 3:14pm
Energy

Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig

Wind and rain dominate earnings, as the company looks to expand generation.

Ian Llewellyn 2:32pm
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 10:40am
