News in Brief

NZ-EU sign FTA

Trade deals are a top priority says PM Hipkins. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
Prime minister Chris Hipkins says New Zealand and the European Union inked a free trade agreement (FTA) that will see the highest immediate tariff saving delivered by any NZ FTA.“Tariff savings on New Zealand exports are $100 million from day one of the agreement entering into force,” Hipkins said. “That’s around three times the immediate savings from the UK FTA.”Under the deal, duties are removed on 91% of NZ’s goods exports to the EU from entry into force, rising to 97% after seven years.The NZ-EU FTA is ex...
Millions of Chinese staying home shackle Southeast Asian growth
Bloomberg

Visitor statistics suggest Southeast Asia’s economic recovery will be muted this year.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Finance

ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling

The proceedings would potentially cover hundreds of thousands of loans.

Rebecca Howard 10:50am
Markets

Infratil spends $258m for 80% of Hong Kong data firm

Purchase price funded through existing capital and bank facilities.

Staff reporters 10:42am
