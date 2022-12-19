Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

NZ Super fund invests US$100m in climate fund

Staff reporters
Mon, 19 Dec 2022
The NZ Super Fund (NZSF) is committing US$100 million (NZ$157m) to a fund that invests in an innovation fund for climate change mitigation and adaptation.The Guardians of NZ Superannuation (GNZS) said the Climate Innovation Fund I (CIF) is managed by Wellington Management and invests in series B and C financing rounds, predominantly across North America and Europe.Target sectors include energy transformation, sustainable buildings and cities, transportation and mobility, industrial and enterprise efficiency, and food and agriculture.Research-le...
Markets Free market close

NZ shares fall on start of Christmas week

New Zealand's market is counting down the days till Christmas.

Ella Somers 19 Dec 2022
Listed Companies

Cannasouth and Eqalis' $48.8m 'merger' plans

Cannasouth says it will pay $48.8m for Equalis Pharmaceuticals but the market is lukewarm on the deal.

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2022
World

Bloomberg: The start of the AI revolution?

ChatGPT can solve all your problems and answer all your questions. 

Bloomberg 19 Dec 2022