Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

NZ Super picks up 5% shareholding in Euroclear

NZ Super picks up 5% shareholding in Euroclear
Euroclear's headquarters are in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Google Maps)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
The New Zealand Super Fund has acquired a 5% shareholding in Euroclear, a Brussels-based financial services firm.The company, which specialises in critical financial markets infrastructure, has about €36 trillion (N$65.3 trillion) of assets under custody and does more than €1 quadrillion securities transactions a year.The Euroclear group includes Euroclear Bank, the International Central Securities Depositories and operates the national Central Securities Depositories in Belgium, Finland, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and t...
SkyCity shares plunge after regulatory threat
Markets

SkyCity shares plunge after regulatory threat

The move relates to complaints made 18 months ago.

Brent Melville 2:00pm
Law & Regulation

Regulator considers making electricity consumer guidelines mandatory

Critics say some retailers have shown contempt for the consumer guidelines.

Ian Llewellyn 1:18pm
Regulator considers making electricity consumer guidelines mandatory
Bloomberg

Australia’s central bank set to stand pat at Lowe’s last meeting

Slowing inflation suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia may have reached terminal rate.

Bloomberg 11:20am
Australia’s central bank set to stand pat at Lowe’s last meeting