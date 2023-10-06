Menu
News in Brief

Queenstown Airport opens back up after bomb threat is resolved
The usually busy airport was cleared while police investigated. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
Queenstown airport is back to business as usual after a bomb scare earlier in the day shut down the airport.“The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron attended and deemed the reported items posed no threat,” the airport said on its Facebook page at 3pm on Friday.“If you have a confirmed flight reservation, please come to the airport. If you have been impacted and do not have a confirmed booking, please contact your airline.”On Friday morning, the airport said it had activated its emergency securi...
Weak energy companies drag NZ sharemarket lower
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX50 index ended down 22.07 points, or 0.2% at 11,287.03.

Ian Llewellyn 6:32pm
Infrastructure

Auckland's $2b flood relief deal

Insured homeowners of condemned houses will get 95% of market value.

Staff reporters 6:10pm
Policy Analysis

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 3:20pm
