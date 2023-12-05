Rental market helps boost pedestrian car sales

Menu
The new BMW i5 electric, demand for new EV options remains strong. (Image: BMW)
Staff reporters
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
Car rental firms bought almost a third of the 14,519 new vehicles sold during November, the highest number of rental registrations for any month in four years.The Motor Industry Association counted 4,466 rentals amongst its overall sales figures, which it said was a "welcome boost" in a market which was awaiting the removal of the prior government's clean car discount scheme.The National-led coalition government has said it will repeal the 'feebate' scheme by the end of the month.The scheme incentivises purchases of electr...
Economy

This year's list is not exactly light holiday reading.

Dileepa Fonseka 4:00pm
Markets

Collaboration welcome says ComCom, collusion not

Watchdog explains how firms can avoid legal trouble. 

Ian Llewellyn 3:20pm
Finance

Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum

A deal has been rumoured for several weeks now. 

Staff reporters 2:30pm
