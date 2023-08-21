Menu
Senior doctors vote to strike

(Image:Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
About 5,000 senior doctors and dentists will go on strike as union members vote to “send a strong message to [Te Whatu Ora] it needs to improve its current substandard offer”.The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS)’s chief executive Sarah Dalton said members wanted pay rates to increase with the Consumer Price Index.“[The vote] is a significant endorsement of collective action and reflects the extreme frustration of members over Te Whaty Ora and the Government’s refusal to value our workforce, addres...
NZX50 continues to slump despite some upbeat results
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,458.69, down 152.5 points or 1.31%.

Graham Skellern 21 Aug 2023
Primary Sector

A2 Milk disappoints but Bortolussi talks up China opportunity

The stock fell 12% to $4.70.

Rebecca Howard 21 Aug 2023
Bloomberg

Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits

Qantas financially gained by retaining credits, the suit claims.

Bloomberg 21 Aug 2023
