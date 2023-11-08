Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Sky tells buyers to aim higher, rejects takeover bid

Sky tells buyers to aim higher, rejects takeover bid
The broadcaster believes the bidder was not willing to pay a high enough price. (Image: Sky)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
Sky's board says the price on offer from a mysterious third-party bidder was too low, and it will resume a paused share-buyback programme instead. In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Sky Network Television said its board rejected an offer to take over the company. It said the price on offer fell short of what the board and shareholders thought the company was worth.Sky paused a share-buyback programme to consider the offer, and the company said this would now resume on the same terms announced in March.  "Yesterday,...
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’
Markets

Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 3:00pm
Economy

Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India

Nearly a quarter of big organisations reducing costs did so via staff cuts, says survey.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:45pm
Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India
Cars

EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand

Car companies and dealers are slashing thousands off purchase prices to attract shoppers.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand