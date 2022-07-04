See full details
Stuff CFO departs

Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 04 Jul 2022

Stuff chief financial officer Ramesh Vedachalem has left his role at the New Zealand news group.Vedachalem, who worked for Stuff for 16 years, has decided to travel and spend more time with his family, a Stuff spokeswoman said.He has been replaced by interim CFO Dale Bridle.Bridle returns to Stuff following a spell as CFO and operations director of the company between 2013 and 2018, under Stuff’s former owner Fairfax.The interim CFO is based in Sydney, Australia, according to his LinkedIn profile.Bridle, who has been registered as a Stuff...

