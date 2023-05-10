Menu
News in Brief

Stuff teams up with Sky for Fifa Women’s World Cup
(Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 10 May 2023
Stuff will host matches from this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup after striking a partnership deal with rights holder Sky Television.The news publisher will show 26 free-to-air matches from the global football tournament, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in July. A “dedicated multi-media hub” on the Stuff website will livestream matches for free and feature an interactive power ranking of the 32 teams, and commentary from the Sky and Stuff teams. The free-to-air fixtures will also be shown on the Pri...
PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal
Bloomberg

It was the latest shoe to drop in a crisis that has gripped the firm for months.

Bloomberg 12:10pm
Politics

National rules out working with Te Pāti Māori

Christopher Luxon says the bridge between the two parties is "too wide to close".

Staff reporters 10:20am
Listed Companies

Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes

The money will be spent on new aircraft and retrofitting the airline's existing fleet.

Brent Melville 10:15am
