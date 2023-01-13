Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

TradeWindow trims 2023 revenue forecast

Staff reporters
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
Digital export supply chain and verification company TradeWindow has trimmed its revenue guidance due to unforeseen implementation issues.In a trading update today, TradeWindow said the company was continuing to experience “strong demand” – but some implementations were continuing to take “longer than expected”. Revenue previously expected in the 2023 financial year is now being pushed into the 2024 financial year, the firm told the market.TradeWindow now expects trading revenue for 2023 to be about $4.8 milli...
Finance

Armstrong Downes claims jump to $30.4m

The liquidator of the failed construction contractor has received an unspecified settlement.

Brent Melville 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday Jan 13, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Air NZ woos Elite customers

Air NZ dangles a 20% top-up to keep its frequent flyers happy.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am